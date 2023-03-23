50,506 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Purchased by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 2.6% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,641,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,779,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

AAWW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

