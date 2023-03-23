5,099 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 192,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SCHB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 238,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

