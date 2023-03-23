6,115 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,832. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

