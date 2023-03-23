6,500 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 24.7% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

