AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Danske downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Handelsbanken downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

SKFRY opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

