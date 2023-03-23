AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

