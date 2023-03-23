Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Tops $0.25

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00362494 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.27 or 0.26347353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.