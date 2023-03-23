Acushnet (GOLF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) recently:

3/16/2023 – Acushnet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Acushnet was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/14/2023 – Acushnet was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/3/2023 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 288,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,039. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Get Acushnet Holdings Corp alerts:

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476 in the last 90 days. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.