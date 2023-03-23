Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.20.
WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance
Shares of WMS stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.
Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems
In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
See Also
