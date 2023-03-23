Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

