Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,740 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $23,698.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 716,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

