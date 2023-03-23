AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

AGF Management stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

