AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.01. 347,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,250. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$5.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$517.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

