AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 872 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.98. 448,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.