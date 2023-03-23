AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 573,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,912. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

