AHL Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,249. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

