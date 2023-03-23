Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $146,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 99,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 56,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

APD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.20. The company had a trading volume of 258,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

