Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %

ABNB traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.30. 4,012,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.