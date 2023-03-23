Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $216.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

