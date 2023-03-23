Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 410,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,154. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.