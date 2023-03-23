Albert Matter Buys 652,500 Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG) Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG – Get Rating) Director Albert Matter bought 652,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Albert Matter purchased 25,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Albert Matter acquired 19,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$390.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Albert Matter bought 84,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Albert Matter purchased 361,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$5,415.00.

NuLegacy Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of CVE:NUG opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 33.73 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

