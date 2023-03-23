Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,004 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

