Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,395,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 478,480 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,390,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 264,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.