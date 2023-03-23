Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

