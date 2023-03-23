Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

