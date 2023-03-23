Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

