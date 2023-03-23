Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,678 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

