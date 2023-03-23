Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,809 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,698,000 after buying an additional 26,425,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,232,000 after buying an additional 6,472,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

