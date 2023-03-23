Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.