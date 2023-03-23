Alpha Group International plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11 (LON:ALPH)

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

Alpha Group International stock opened at GBX 1,819.60 ($22.35) on Thursday. Alpha Group International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,740 ($21.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,040 ($25.05).

