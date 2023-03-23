Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.3 %

MO stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

