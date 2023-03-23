Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 2.9%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $43.85. Approximately 1,407,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,244,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

