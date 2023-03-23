Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.06. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 15,527,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

