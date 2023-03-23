AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.79. 95,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.21.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

