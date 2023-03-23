AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.07. 44,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,288. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.