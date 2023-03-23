AMI Asset Management Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $153.69 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.