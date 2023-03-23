AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $370,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.85. 37,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,774. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

