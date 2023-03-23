AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 619 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.64.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.11. 83,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.59. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.