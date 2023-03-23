AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 59,050 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xometry by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 35,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.