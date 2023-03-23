AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $641.00. The stock had a trading volume of 277,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,628. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.