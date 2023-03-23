AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 611.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average is $232.88.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.