AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WSC opened at $46.01 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

