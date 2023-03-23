AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.43

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.43 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 519622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,517,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,777,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.