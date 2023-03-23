Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells $1,740,962.49 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,740,962.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
AMLX stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,925,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
