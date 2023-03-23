Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells $1,740,962.49 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,740,962.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

AMLX stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,925,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

