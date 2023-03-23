Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) recently:

3/16/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $17.00 to $18.00.

2/15/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 624,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,943. The firm has a market cap of $570.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

