Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $16.43

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

