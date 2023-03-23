Analyzing Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC)

Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09% Paul Mueller 1.88% 10.61% 2.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Paul Mueller’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A Paul Mueller $191.52 million 0.24 $3.61 million $3.32 12.88

Analyst Ratings

Ares Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paul Mueller.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Acquisition and Paul Mueller, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paul Mueller beats Ares Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Co. engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory. The Industrial Equipment segment sells products directly to industrial customers such as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment, biopharmaceutical equipment, and pure water equipment. The Field Fabrication segment offers large field-fabricated tanks and vessels that cannot be built and shipped from the plant. The Transportation segment focuses on the delivery of products to customers and backhauls of materials and components. The Other and Corporate segment represents other revenue, unallocated corporate assets and expenses, and corporate other income. The company was founded by Paul J. Mueller and Gordon Mann in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

