Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.59

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 2268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Andritz
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
