ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ANTA Sports Products in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ANPDY opened at $357.51 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $219.33 and a one year high of $396.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.24.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

