Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.