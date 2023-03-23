Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of APDN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
